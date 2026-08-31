Pathanamthitta: “But why do you want to study so much? Do you want to become a doctor?” The question, repeatedly put to K P Aswathimol, a young woman from the Malavedan tribal settlement at Chollanavayal in Ranni, only strengthened her resolve to pursue medicine. Years later, she is set to turn that dream into reality when she joins the MBBS course at Kannur Government Medical College on September 2.

“There has been no hospital with modern facilities near our home. That is when I decided I wanted to become a doctor. There are 63 families in our settlement, and I will be the first person from here to enter this field,” she says.

Her dream of becoming a doctor took root when she was in Class 5. She studied at Naramanmoozhi ATLP School and Bethany High School, Perunad.

The journey was not easy. Her father, Kunjumon, works as a daily-wage labourer and has often struggled to make ends meet. Yet, he did everything he could to support his daughter’s ambitions. Her mother, Sreedevi, too, stood by her throughout.

Aswathimol completed her Plus Two at the Dr Ambedkar Memorial Model Residential School in Thiruvananthapuram. A major turning point came when she was selected for the Thiruvananthapuram district collector’s ‘Collector’s Super 100’ programme, which supports students pursuing Science, Technology, Education and Medicine (STEM).

The programme provided her with mentorship and guidance for higher studies. She went on to secure full A+ grades in Plus Two.

With the support of the Scheduled Tribes Development Department, she took the NEET examination again and secured 19th rank in the all-Kerala ST category. The achievement earned her a place in medical college and puts her on course to become the first doctor from the Chollanavayal tribal settlement in Ranni.