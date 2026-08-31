A sense of grief has enveloped the Kerala expatriate community in the UAE following the tragic death of a Kasaragod native in a cooking gas cylinder explosion in Ajman. Fifty-year-old Basheer, a resident of Uduma West Thacharakkunnu, lost his life just as his lifelong dreams for his family were beginning to bear fruit, bringing a sudden and devastating end to over a quarter-century of hard work.

The incident occurred on a Friday morning in Ajman, where Basheer had spent the last 25 years working as a cook, preparing meals for supermarket staff. While carrying out his daily duties in the kitchen, Basheer noticed that he was unable to extinguish a fire on the cooking stove. Panicked, he immediately alerted the supermarket manager, who rushed to the scene along with another employee.

An explosion

Realising the danger of the escalating situation, all three men attempted to flee the room. However, as they dashed for safety, the cooking gas cylinder exploded with massive force. The impact of the blast threw Basheer and his colleague against a nearby wall. Basheer suffered fatal head injuries and died on the spot. The other employee was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries. According to Basheer’s friend and neighbour, Haris, there was no major fire damage to the rest of the building.

Basheer and his son. Photo: Special Arrangement

The tragedy has cast a heavy shadow over Basheer’s family, coming at a time of immense relief and happiness. Just a week prior to the accident, his wife, Khairunnisa, had returned to India after visiting him in the UAE for the very first time in his 25-year expat life. The visit had been a joyous occasion, filled with the satisfaction of a major milestone finally achieved.

For years, Basheer's primary aspiration before wrapping up his life abroad was to secure a stable future for his son, Shanifer. That dream was finally realised when Shanifer was hired at the Jebel Ali branch of the very same company Basheer worked for. Tragically, Basheer did not live long enough to see his son build on this new beginning.

Basheer was the son of the late Abdulla Pallath and Zainaba. He is survived by his wife, Khairunnisa, and children Shanifer (who is based in Dubai), Bushra, and Bushtana. His sons-in-law are Haris (from Cheruvathur) and Muneer (from Kanhangad). He was also predeceased by his sister, Beefathima. Basheer's body is currently being held at the Ajman Police Mortuary, and arrangements are being made to repatriate his remains to Kerala once the official legal formalities are completed.