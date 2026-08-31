In an exemplary act of quick thinking and public service, Kerala police personnel turned saviours for a NEET PG candidate who faced disqualification just minutes before their career-defining exam. The incident occurred at the Providence College of Engineering in Chengannur, which was designated as one of the national exam centres.

The candidate, a resident of Kumarapuram in Haripad, arrived at the venue well in time, only to be stopped at the entrance. Security staff refused entry because the candidate was carrying a black-and-white copy of the hall ticket instead of the mandatory colour printout. With the gates set to close and anxiety mounting, the candidate faced the harrowing prospect of missing the examination altogether.

A race against time on a Sunday

Compounding the candidate's woes was the fact that the exam fell on a Sunday, meaning all nearby internet cafés, printing shops, and stationery stores were closed. Spotting the candidate in deep distress, Senior Civil Police Officers (CPOs) S Shyamkumar and C Kalesh Kumar, who were deployed on security duty at the venue, immediately stepped in to help.

The swift police operation

Realising every second counted, the officers obtained a soft copy of the hall ticket on their mobile phone and forwarded it to Station Writer KS Ajithkumar at the local police station. Ajithkumar quickly generated a high-quality colour printout using the station’s printer. Meanwhile, the two CPOs jumped on their motorcycle, sped to the station, grabbed the freshly printed document, and raced back to the exam centre.

They arrived back at the college at 9:15 AM, handing over the crucial colour document to the candidate with just fifteen minutes to spare before the final gate closure at 9:30 AM. Thanks to the timely intervention and proactive spirit of the Chengannur police, the student was able to enter the hall and sit for the highly competitive exam, drawing widespread appreciation from families and onlookers at the venue.