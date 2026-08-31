Although millions of rupees have been pumped into the infrastructure overhaul of Ottapalam railway station, commuters remain highly frustrated as over half of the passing trains continue to bypass the station. Even several long-distance trains that bypass the major Shoranur Junction do not halt at Ottapalam, causing significant inconvenience to regional passengers.

Out of 53 trains running towards Palakkad from the Thrissur and Ernakulam sectors, only 17 currently halt at Ottapalam. Most of the trains skipping this station are crucial long-distance services bound for major cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi. In the reverse direction from Palakkad to Thiruvananthapuram, 50 trains operate daily, but only 16 have a scheduled stop at Ottapalam.

A vital link left ignored

This means that most long-distance trains bypassing Shoranur have no halts at all between Thrissur and Palakkad. As the primary station situated between these two major hubs, granting a stoppage at Ottapalam would immensely benefit commuters not just from the local municipal limits but also from neighbouring border districts like Malappuram. It would provide seamless connectivity to people residing in Ottapalam, Pathiripala, Pattambi, Shoranur, Sreekrishnapuram, Cherpulassery, Cheruthuruthy, Mayannur, Thiruvilwamala, Pazhayannur, and Chelakkara.

Infrastructure and revenue roadblocks cleared

In the past, the railway authorities justified skipping Ottapalam by citing poor infrastructure and low revenue generation. However, commuters point out that both of these hurdles have now been effectively cleared. Under the central government's Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, redevelopment works worth nearly ₹10 crore are in their final stages at Ottapalam, transforming the station's passenger amenities and overall capacity. Furthermore, official sources indicate that the station's revenue has seen a substantial post-pandemic surge, leaving the railways with no valid excuse to deny additional stoppages.