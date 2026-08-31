Thrissur: Toll rates at the Paliyekkara Toll Plaza on the Thrissur–Angamaly–Edappally stretch of National Highway 544 are set to be revised from September 1, 2026. However, the revised rates will be implemented only after clearance from the Kerala High Court.

Guruvayoor Infrastructure Private Limited, the concessionaire operating the toll plaza, has issued a public notice announcing the revised user fee structure following approval from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in a letter dated August 27, 2026. However, the notice makes it clear that the revised rates will be implemented only in accordance with further orders or final approval from the High Court.

Under the proposed fee structure, cars, jeeps and vans will be charged ₹100 for a single journey, ₹145 for multiple trips in a day and ₹2,940 for a monthly pass. For Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), the proposed rates are ₹100 for a single journey, ₹145 for multiple trips in a day and ₹16,530 for a monthly pass. Two-axle buses and trucks will have to pay ₹345 for a single journey, ₹515 for multiple trips in a day and ₹16,530 for a monthly pass.

The proposed revision comes against the backdrop of a prolonged dispute over toll collection at Paliyekkara, where repeated hikes have drawn opposition from motorists and residents. The toll plaza, located near Nenmanikkara village in Thrissur district, has been operational since 2012 under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model and serves the busy Thrissur–Kochi corridor.

The hikes have also led to legal challenges over persistent traffic congestion, poor maintenance of service roads and long queues at the toll plaza.

On August 6, 2025, the Kerala High Court ordered a four-week suspension of toll collection at Paliyekkara, citing unmanageable traffic conditions. The decision was subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court on August 18, 2025.

The Supreme Court observed that the National Highways Authority of India cannot force commuters to pay toll if the highway is maintained in a "terrible condition." The court had also earlier criticised the Centre's proposal to increase the tariff on the stretch of NH 544 despite "evident road safety concerns."

On October 17, 2025, a division bench of the Kerala High Court ordered the suspension lifted on the condition that the enhanced fee would not be collected without further orders from the court. As a result, the toll has continued to be collected at the rates fixed in 2024, with no subsequent hikes implemented.