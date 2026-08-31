Thrissur: Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Monday said all steps would be taken to bring back the mortal remains of two women from Kerala who were murdered in California, US.

"I spoke with the Consul General at the Consulate located in San Francisco, which has jurisdiction over California, this morning at 7.25 am. According to what he informed me, orders have been issued to the funeral homes handling funeral services to proceed with all the required documentation to send the mortal remains to their home country," Gopi told the media.

The minister said it was not yet clear when the remains would be handed over to the relatives in the US, as authorities may retain them for further investigation.

"I am expecting an update from the Consulate later this day. Only after that will we know when the mortal remains can be brought or dispatched from there," he said.

Gopi said the deaths had been officially confirmed as homicides, but the motive and details of the investigation would be known only after formal reports are submitted by US authorities to the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs and NORKA.

The deceased were identified as Anjana, a native of Mudikkode in Thrissur, and Ann Mathew, a native of Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram. According to sources, their woman friend Anila, 32, a native of Moonnilavu in Kottayam, who also lived in the same apartment complex, committed the murders. Anjana's relatives were reportedly told that Ann may have been stabbed first, after which Anjana was called outside and allegedly run over by a car. The motive for the killings remains unknown.