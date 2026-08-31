The Forest Department on Monday initiated disciplinary action against a Forest Officer over the destruction of portions of a coffee plantation during a search operation following a tiger sighting in Churalmala, Wayanad. Section Forest Officer K K Baiju was suspended pending an inquiry into the incident.

Baiju was deployed to the Meppadi OK Forest area along with his team to conduct search and preventive operations following the tiger sighting in Churalmala. However, his team allegedly cut down approximately one acre of coffee plantations in the area without obtaining prior permission or orders from either the Meppadi Range Officer or the South Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer.

In a press release, the Forest Department termed the action “cruel and illegal”, stating that move had seriously affected the agricultural livelihoods of farmers, most of whom were survivors of the Churalmala disaster.

The department said follow-up action would be taken to recover the financial losses incurred by both the department and the affected farmers from the officer responsible.

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It also assured that such actions targeting members of the public and farmers would not be tolerated under any circumstances within the Forest Department.