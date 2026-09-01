Thrissur: Getting heavily drunk can often lead to lost directions, but for one lorry driver in Thrissur, a night of heavy drinking led to a complete loss of memory regarding where he had parked his vehicle. His bizarre two-day search for his missing mini lorry, which finally ended on Tuesday, has left locals in splits.

The driver had arrived in the city on September 29, 2024, behind the wheel of a mini lorry belonging to an event management group to witness the grand Pulikkali celebrations. Eager to soak in the festive spirit, he stopped at a local bar for a drink. However, when he stepped back out onto the bustling streets, he realised he had absolutely no idea where he had parked his vehicle. He spent the rest of the night frantically searching the areas near the bar and Kuruppam Road, but to no avail.

Refusing to give up, the driver returned to the city on September 30, 2024, alongside a group of friends. Despite scouring various streets and lanes across the town, the group went home empty-handed for the second consecutive day.

A lucky breakthrough

The mystery was finally solved around noon on October 1, 2024, when the vehicle was spotted parked on St Thomas College Road. The lorry had been left directly in front of a private telecom company’s office. Noticing the vehicle parked in the same spot for over two days, the office manager grew suspicious and alerted the police control room.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police ran a quick registration check to trace the vehicle’s ownership and immediately notified the owner. Both the event management owner and the sheepish driver have expressed immense relief at recovering the vehicle, bringing an end to an unusually hilarious festival ordeal.