Kochi: The Excise Department has constituted a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe a suspected inter-state drug syndicate uncovered in Kochi following the seizure of 281 grams of MDMA, arrest of four persons and recovery of ₹69,425 in suspected drug sale proceeds a week ago.

The SIT, headed by Ernakulam Assistant Excise Commissioner (Enforcement) Joby AT, will investigate the syndicate’s supply chain, financial network and links to drug corridors in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Chandigarh. The team comprises two Circle Inspectors, two Inspectors and four civil excise officers.

The investigation follows two seizures in Kochi that exposed what the Excise suspects is a larger network supplying MDMA to Kerala. In the first operation, an excise team in Ernakulam led by Excise Inspector Abhiraj raided a luxury hotel in Kaloor on August 22 based on a specific tip-off and seized 49 grams of MDMA packed in three commercial packets.

Two alleged retailers, Siddique (27) of Mannam in Paravur and Finala Maria D’Rozario (18) of Pachalam in Cheranalloor were arrested.

During questioning, the two allegedly told investigators that the drug had been sourced from a man named Varun Dev from Thiruvalla. They also disclosed that another large consignment was scheduled to reach Kochi the same afternoon. Acting on the information, excise intelligence tracked Varun Dev travelling from Kottayam towards Kochi in a Mahindra Thar.

An excise team intercepted the SUV at Vyttila, leading to a brief pursuit before heavy traffic brought the vehicle to a halt. The occupants allegedly locked themselves inside and refused to come out, following which officers forced open the doors and took them into custody.

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A search of the Thar uncovered 232 grams of MDMA concealed in a specially designed compartment beneath the steering wheel. The vehicle, ₹69,425 in cash and mobile phones were also seized. Varun Dev (35) of Ottathengu at Nedumpuram in Thiruvalla, and Vipin S Kumar (30) of Muthoorkkara in Thiruvalla, were arrested. All four accused persons remain in judicial custody.

North Indian supply chain under probe

According to the excise investigation, Varun Dev operated the drug trade while maintaining the outward appearance of running a pre-owned car dealership. The syndicate had sourced consignments from Bengaluru earlier but shifted its supply routes towards Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Chandigarh following “Operation Toofan”. Call Detail Record (CDR) analysis allegedly indicated that Varun Dev made four to five direct trips to North India as part of the logistics.

Investigators have also gathered evidence suggesting that young women were used as drug couriers to transport consignments into Kerala. The consignments were allegedly brought to a primary stash point in Kottayam, after which Varun Dev distributed them to local agents through a largely offline network.

“He was the wholesale dealer and the intermediaries received between 100 grams and 500 grams of MDMA on credit. The retailers sold the drugs to customers, retained their agreed commission and returned the principal amount to Varun Dev in cash,” a senior excise officer said.

With all four accused remanded in judicial custody, the newly constituted SIT will now focus on tracing the syndicate’s financial and logistical network. The excise have sought bank account statements and telecom records, including CDRs. Once the records are received and analysed, investigators are expected to take the accused into custody on Monday for detailed questioning.

“Since Varun handled money in cash instead of digital payments from his retail sellers, we are also looking for suspected cash-storage locations and tracing properties and other assets allegedly acquired from drug proceeds,” excise sources said.

The probe has also thrown up an alleged political connection. Excise investigators are examining a lead that a Kottayam-based youth leader associated with a prominent political party may have been involved in managing Varun Dev’s alleged illicit money flows.

The SIT will also investigate the role of other alleged retailers and associates linked to the network. The excise suspects a wider inter-state network and is attempting to identify the remaining suppliers, financiers, couriers, distributors and logistics operators.