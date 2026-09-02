Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to extend the validity of 18 Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) rank lists for teacher appointments under the General Education Department by six months, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Wednesday.

The rank lists, which were due to expire in September and October 2026, cover teacher appointments from the primary level to Higher Secondary School Teacher (HSST) posts across the state.

The CM said delays in identifying and reporting vacancies had affected appointments. These were attributed to factors including Census duties and Booth Level Officer (BLO) duties during the elections, delays in inter-district transfers and staff fixation.

“As a result, vacancies could not be identified and reported to the PSC in time, affecting the appointment opportunities of candidates on the rank lists. This is why the decision was taken,” Satheesan said at a press conference following the Cabinet meeting.

Three special courts for NDPS cases

The Cabinet also decided to establish three special courts to deal with cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the judicial districts of Palakkad, Manjeri and Thrissur.

"The decision comes amid a rise in NDPS cases following the launch of Operation Toofan. The government had earlier established similar special courts in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam," the CM said.

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Satheesan added the number of permanent appointments in the existing special courts would be increased from eight to 11. The three new courts will also have 11 permanent posts each.

“Although this will put a considerable burden on the state exchequer, the government remains firm in its policy against narcotics and substance abuse and will support the decision,” Satheesan said.