Kalpetta: A Kerala youngster, who travelled to Thailand after being recruited for a catering job, allegedly ended up being held captive by an armed gang involved in cybercrime and narcotics trafficking near the Thailand-Myanmar border before being taken into custody by Myanmar authorities following a military raid.

Muhammed Shinas, 24, son of Shoukath and a native of Kambalakkad, was among several Indian youngsters allegedly recruited by an online agency for catering jobs in Thailand. According to his family, the agency later handed them over to a gang engaged in cyber fraud and narcotics-related activities.

The family later received a WhatsApp voice message from Shinas saying he and other Indians had been trapped by an armed gang in Myanmar.

The gang allegedly forced the youngsters to engage in cyber fraud targeting people in India. When they refused, it demanded 60,000 Thai baht for their release. The youngsters reportedly paid the amount and escaped, but were subsequently abducted by another armed group, which allegedly demanded $4,400 (around ₹4 lakh) for their release.

Shinas reportedly told his parents that the hostages were being given only water and had gone without food for several days. Their passports and mobile phones had also been confiscated.

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According to the family, the youngsters were later taken into custody by the Myanmar military after it raided the gang’s hideout. The youngsters were subsequently handed over to the police after the authorities realised they were victims rather than gang members, the family said.

The family later received on WhatsApp a photograph of a handwritten letter, purportedly written by Shinas, stating that he, Rajalakshmi of Madurai in Tamil Nadu, and Raju of New Delhi were in police custody.

The letter stated that the three had spent six days with the gang, followed by eight days in military custody, before being handed over to the police. They remained in police custody as they lacked valid citizenship documents.

Shoukath said the family had approached the police, Kerala Agriculture Minister T Siddique, NORKA, the Union Government and other agencies for assistance.

Officials at Siddique’s office confirmed that the representation submitted by Shoukath was received on August 5 and forwarded to the Chief Minister’s Office. The state government subsequently sent a communication to the Indian Embassy in Myanmar on August 19, seeking assistance, according to the minister’s office.

“I hope the state government will take urgent steps and ensure that my son is brought back safely from Myanmar as soon as possible,” Shoukath said.

Shinas was recruited by an agent from Tamil Nadu. Shoukath, who is employed in Saudi Arabia, returned home a few days ago to coordinate efforts after learning that his son was missing and believed to be in Myanmar.

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The youth had contacted his family on July 31, informing them that he and other Indians were trapped by an armed gang.

The family is seeking urgent diplomatic intervention for their safe return to India.