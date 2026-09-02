The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-67 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Wednesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – DM 267768

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh

DD 243083

Third prize: ₹5 lakh

DC 863910

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Fourth prize: ₹5,000

1891, 6026, 8157, 0190, 3162, 6746, 9277, 0968, 3639, 7739, 9683, 1010, 4108, 7947, 9735, 1346, 5727, 8094, 9738

Fifth prize: ₹2,000

3672, 5333, 2277, 8508, 2594, 9387

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Sixth prize: ₹1,000

0849, 0949, 0640, 1914, 3837, 3256, 4294, 1030, 3831, 4647, 5169, 4706, 5308, 2766, 3963, 4755, 5761, 7515, 4803, 6089, 8305, 7149, 8998, 7378, 9973

Seventh prize: ₹500

0128, 0576, 0651, 0769, 0938, 1023, 1037, 1698, 1952, 2250, 2376, 2597, 2844, 2342, 3046, 0716, 1798, 2558, 3548, 3695, 5236, 5048, 5900, 4064, 5331, 6526, 4142, 5336, 6606, 3271, 4389, 5382, 6620, 6195, 6812, 1996, 2753, 4042, 5249, 6351, 6823, 6902, 7068, 7776, 7065, 7665, 8576, 8656, 1786, 2541, 3409, 4642, 5409, 6705, 6738, 7276, 7347, 7420, 7867, 8149, 8188, 8689, 8792, 8854, 7426, 8218, 9313, 7469, 8562, 9328, 9337, 9445, 9536, 9747, 9952, 9981

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Eighth prize: ₹200

0325, 1061, 2181, 3223, 4363, 4866, 5529, 6436, 7262, 7799, 8419, 9190, 9526, 0484, 1255, 2244, 3431, 4492, 4890, 5830, 6477, 7263, 8198, 8546, 9195, 9767, 0040, 0801, 1280, 2554, 3487, 4527, 4920, 5897, 6699, 7382, 8303, 8619, 9249, 9800, 0086, 0862, 1858, 2592, 3646, 4671, 5020, 5986, 6731, 7415, 8318, 8743, 9290, 9837, 0109, 0947, 1894, 2747, 4322, 4785, 5319, 6095, 6849, 7621, 8354, 8825, 9308, 9843, 0291, 0964, 1948, 3010, 4327, 4818, 5323, 6238, 7046, 7725, 8369, 8915, 9412, 9905, 0298, 1000, 2097, 3204, 4346, 4850, 5469, 6420, 7259, 7767, 8382, 9152, 9488, 9937

Ninth Prize: ₹100

1113, 0290, 1610, 3289, 4783, 5350, 6429, 7453, 8192, 0660, 1651, 3304, 4821, 5465, 6460, 7486, 8201, 0813, 1667, 3323, 4912, 5503, 6717, 7570, 8482, 0863, 1844, 3407, 4940, 5509, 6732, 7585, 8487, 0923, 1986, 3686, 4946, 5517, 6957, 7588, 8526, 1002, 2030, 4047, 4976, 5535, 6963, 7594, 8652, 1026, 2135, 4059, 5041, 5662, 7140, 7646, 8696, 1497, 2842, 4648, 5201, 6274, 7333, 8036, 9130, 0080, 1575, 2934, 4716, 5297, 6332, 7353, 8142, 9135, 1047, 2258, 4112, 5053, 5722, 7146, 7687, 8814, 9558, 2617, 4195, 5066, 5886, 7159, 7693, 8818, 9695, 1137, 2739, 4494, 5083, 5993, 7233, 7707, 8870, 9710, 0038, 1377, 2761, 4515, 5122, 6097, 7257, 7798, 9063, 9721, 1401, 2805, 4645, 5184, 6206, 7332, 7884, 9112, 9772, 9816, 9899, 0129, 1577, 3007, 4719, 5305, 6400, 7434, 8176, 9166, 9269, 9298, 9327, 9332, 9421, 9511, 9529, 9998

Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-535 result 01/09/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for SN 507288 | Check Results



Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.