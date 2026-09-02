Kerala lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-67 result today 02/09/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for DM 267768 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-67 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Wednesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – DM 267768
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
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Second prize: ₹30 lakh
DD 243083
Third prize: ₹5 lakh
DC 863910
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Fourth prize: ₹5,000
1891, 6026, 8157, 0190, 3162, 6746, 9277, 0968, 3639, 7739, 9683, 1010, 4108, 7947, 9735, 1346, 5727, 8094, 9738
Fifth prize: ₹2,000
3672, 5333, 2277, 8508, 2594, 9387
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Sixth prize: ₹1,000
0849, 0949, 0640, 1914, 3837, 3256, 4294, 1030, 3831, 4647, 5169, 4706, 5308, 2766, 3963, 4755, 5761, 7515, 4803, 6089, 8305, 7149, 8998, 7378, 9973
Seventh prize: ₹500
0128, 0576, 0651, 0769, 0938, 1023, 1037, 1698, 1952, 2250, 2376, 2597, 2844, 2342, 3046, 0716, 1798, 2558, 3548, 3695, 5236, 5048, 5900, 4064, 5331, 6526, 4142, 5336, 6606, 3271, 4389, 5382, 6620, 6195, 6812, 1996, 2753, 4042, 5249, 6351, 6823, 6902, 7068, 7776, 7065, 7665, 8576, 8656, 1786, 2541, 3409, 4642, 5409, 6705, 6738, 7276, 7347, 7420, 7867, 8149, 8188, 8689, 8792, 8854, 7426, 8218, 9313, 7469, 8562, 9328, 9337, 9445, 9536, 9747, 9952, 9981
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Eighth prize: ₹200
0325, 1061, 2181, 3223, 4363, 4866, 5529, 6436, 7262, 7799, 8419, 9190, 9526, 0484, 1255, 2244, 3431, 4492, 4890, 5830, 6477, 7263, 8198, 8546, 9195, 9767, 0040, 0801, 1280, 2554, 3487, 4527, 4920, 5897, 6699, 7382, 8303, 8619, 9249, 9800, 0086, 0862, 1858, 2592, 3646, 4671, 5020, 5986, 6731, 7415, 8318, 8743, 9290, 9837, 0109, 0947, 1894, 2747, 4322, 4785, 5319, 6095, 6849, 7621, 8354, 8825, 9308, 9843, 0291, 0964, 1948, 3010, 4327, 4818, 5323, 6238, 7046, 7725, 8369, 8915, 9412, 9905, 0298, 1000, 2097, 3204, 4346, 4850, 5469, 6420, 7259, 7767, 8382, 9152, 9488, 9937
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Ninth Prize: ₹100
1113, 0290, 1610, 3289, 4783, 5350, 6429, 7453, 8192, 0660, 1651, 3304, 4821, 5465, 6460, 7486, 8201, 0813, 1667, 3323, 4912, 5503, 6717, 7570, 8482, 0863, 1844, 3407, 4940, 5509, 6732, 7585, 8487, 0923, 1986, 3686, 4946, 5517, 6957, 7588, 8526, 1002, 2030, 4047, 4976, 5535, 6963, 7594, 8652, 1026, 2135, 4059, 5041, 5662, 7140, 7646, 8696, 1497, 2842, 4648, 5201, 6274, 7333, 8036, 9130, 0080, 1575, 2934, 4716, 5297, 6332, 7353, 8142, 9135, 1047, 2258, 4112, 5053, 5722, 7146, 7687, 8814, 9558, 2617, 4195, 5066, 5886, 7159, 7693, 8818, 9695, 1137, 2739, 4494, 5083, 5993, 7233, 7707, 8870, 9710, 0038, 1377, 2761, 4515, 5122, 6097, 7257, 7798, 9063, 9721, 1401, 2805, 4645, 5184, 6206, 7332, 7884, 9112, 9772, 9816, 9899, 0129, 1577, 3007, 4719, 5305, 6400, 7434, 8176, 9166, 9269, 9298, 9327, 9332, 9421, 9511, 9529, 9998
Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-535 result 01/09/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for SN 507288 | Check Results
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.