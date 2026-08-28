There was a time when athletes from Kerala were a familiar presence on podiums at the National Games, Federation Cup Athletics and other major national tournaments in India. That is no longer the case. In the latest National Games, Kerala finished 14th, the first time it finished outside the top 10.

In the Federation Cup Athletics too, Kerala's performance has gradually declined over the years. The state failed to win a gold medal when the tournament was held in Kochi in 2025, though it bounced back with four gold medals in Ranchi in 2026. This marks a sharp contrast with an earlier period when Kerala was crowned overall champion at the Federation Cup multiple times.

The declining performance of Kerala's athletes cannot be blamed on them. It points to a wider systemic issue that has become endemic to Kerala's sports ecosystem. Even the new Sports Minister, O J Janeesh, has acknowledged the need for change.

Recently, Malayala Manorama reported on various issues surrounding the Kerala Sports Council, including allegations of financial irregularities, negligence towards athletes, inadequate facilities and political interference in the Council's functioning.

Shortly after taking office, the minister inspected the Kerala Sports Council headquarters and found unused tracksuits and other sports equipment lying in a Sports Council godown. This was at a time when Kerala's athletes were travelling to national events without proper sportswear.

The Council has also been accused of failing to provide the daily food allowance of ₹650 to students at its 82 sports hostels for the last six months.

These issues have prompted the government to take stern measures to revamp the state's sports ecosystem. Janeesh has called for a complete overhaul of Kerala's sports system, insisting that change is a must.

"There will be a complete revamp of the Sports Council," he told Onmanorama, adding that the changes would happen soon.

Former athletes and sports management officials who spoke to Onmanorama also echoed the need for change, including greater public-private investment in the sports sector.

Tracksuits and other sports equipment that were found dumped at the Kerala Sports Council godown. Photo: Manorama

Public-private funding for athlete-centric programmes

Kerala boasts a rich pool of talent across various sports, but what many athletes lack is motivation, financial security and adequate support.

Former Olympian and World Championship long jump medallist Anju Bobby George lays bare this concern.

"What happens if a young, promising athlete gets injured? Who will ensure their financial stability after they have put all their efforts into sport" she asked.

It is in this context that many argue that Kerala needs more funding and infrastructure development in sports.

Former athlete and former Kerala Sports Council president Mercy Kuttan said government funding alone would not be enough. "It is the government that needs to take the initiative in these matters. They are themselves in a financial crunch," she said.

"Kerala's sports sector needs private investment. There are limitations in the government's budget. There are a lot of private parties who are interested in sports and ready to invest in its infrastructure," Anju said, adding that the model should be based on a public-private partnership.

She argued that sports in Kerala needed to move towards a profit-generating mechanism. What athletes need is infrastructure and facilities, and the government should utilise private support to develop that ecosystem.

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Sijin BT, director of the Sports Management and Research Institute, agrees.

"Instead of simply building a stadium, it should generate profit rather than just stand as a building. People should be brought together as a community. It should host various sporting events that can attract more investment. In such a way, the stadium gets utilised, people's interest in sports does not die and athletes also benefit," he said, adding that such a model could generate returns for stakeholders involved.

Sijin believes the Sports Council and the government have much to do. "Instead of giving funds to the Sports Council, the government should see it as an investment and seek a return. They should be accountable for every paise and show what they have done for sports," he said.

He added that a mechanism to evaluate the Sports Council's performance should be put in place, including an assessment of how it utilised the funds allocated.

"The government should give grants to the various sports councils and associations. They have to become self-sufficient and, once that is achieved, the government should stop [the funding]," he argued.

However, Mercy Kuttan said government funding was limited and that the Sports Council itself was strained to meet its expenses and ensure the welfare of athletes. She too supported private investment in the sector.

No political interference

Mercy Kuttan said politics should not interfere with sports. "Sports is a way of life. It does not need politics," she said.

Sijin also echoed the concern. He said if the Sports Council performed in a result-oriented manner and was held accountable, political interference could eventually be eliminated.

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Minister assures change

Minister O J Janeesh said the government was planning sweeping changes in the sports ecosystem.

He told Onmanorama that more Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding measures would be adopted in the sector.

"A comprehensive policy change is coming," the minister said, adding that more infrastructure projects, greater emphasis on the nutritional needs of athletes and other facilities would be part of the changes.

He added that the existing difficulties faced by athletes would be addressed. "A new mechanism to evaluate the performance of athletes would be brought in. If an athlete does not get selected in any trials, a digital mechanism detailing why they were not selected or why they were selected will be implemented," he said, adding that this could reduce the waiting time for athletes who wish to appeal against selection decisions.

He added that certificate distribution would be digitalised and that steps would be taken to put a curb on illegal practices in various sports associations and the Sports Council.

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What athletes have to say

Some of the present-day athletes who spoke to Onmanorama expressed hope about the new changes being proposed.

Their concerns primarily centre around long-term financial stability. "If we continue with this sport, will we get a job?" one athlete asked.

"They should be given job security. Other states are doing this. They offer more money and even better jobs for their athletes," Anju pointed out.

She added that she herself had represented Tamil Nadu instead of Kerala, highlighting the growing trend of athletes looking beyond the state for better opportunities.

The prize money offered by states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Tamil Nadu to athletes winning medals at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games is significantly higher than Kerala's. Uttar Pradesh offers ₹3 crore for an Asian Games gold, while Tamil Nadu gives ₹50 lakh. Kerala's reward is ₹25 lakh.

Even Kerala's prize money for M Sreeshankar and Mohammed Basil for winning Commonwealth silver medals was ₹20 lakh, which was increased from ₹10 lakh after Janeesh intervened, citing the amount was too low.

Many athletes also complain that they do not receive adequate support from the Kerala Sports Council when they need it.

Anju said the change should happen soon. She said that, along with the Sports Department, the Education Department should also work together to bring more players to the sporting field.

Mercy Kuttan also highlighted the issue, saying parents were often unwilling to send their children into sports such as athletics fearing they may not have a viable future.

"That should change," she said.