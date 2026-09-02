Kannur: Chokli police on Wednesday arrested a madrasa teacher for allegedly sexually abusing a student repeatedly for three years, starting nine years ago when she was 11.

The accused has been identified as Muhammad Basheer, a native of Muthuvallur in Malappuram district.

The survivor, now 20 years old, recently approached the police and reported the alleged abuse, said an inspector investigating the case.

According to the complaint, Basheer allegedly sexually abused the student repeatedly between the ages of 11 and 13, when she was studying in Classes VI to VIII.

The teacher also allegedly threatened her repeatedly and warned her against disclosing the abuse, police said.

Based on her complaint, Chokli police booked Basheer for penetrative sexual assault and aggravated penetrative sexual assault under Sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer said.

Basheer was arrested by a police team comprising SI Rakesh, senior civil police officers Rajil and Sabeesh, and officers from Tirur police station in Malappuram.

He was produced before the Thalassery POCSO Court, which remanded him in Kannur Central Jail for 14 days.