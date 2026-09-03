Thiruvananthapuram: The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will meet at the official headquarters; Indira Bhavan, here on Thursday. The PAC is being convened for the first time since the UDF's historic win in the Kerala Assembly elections 2026. The PAC meeting held in October 2025 had discussed organisational revamp and campaign strategies ahead of the elections.

KPCC President Sunny Joseph has called for the PAC meeting when there is a growing murmur within the organisation over lack of effective communication between the party and the state government. Sunny Joseph, who took charge as the KPCC president in May 2025, now serves as the Minister for Electricity, Environment and Parliamentary Affairs. Two working presidents, A P Anilkumar and P C Vishnunadh, are also cabinet ministers, effectively necessitating replacements to ensure coordination with the state government.

The High Command has to decide on a new KPCC president and working presidents, however leaders said that the PAC will discuss on the need to have replacements in the leadership as the organisational machinery can't be left inactive. According to sources, key agendas will veer around working out a mechanism to unify the functioning of the party and the state government and subdue allegations of unilateral style of government's functioning. A strategy to disseminate the good initiatives of the state government will also be chalked out.

While the PAC may not discuss appointments to various boards and corporations, a senior leader said that the committee may discuss about the need for a timeline and norms for deciding prospective candidates for each posts. This will be finalised only after discussions with allies.

Sunny Joseph has not been keen on being given the portfolio of power and he is likely to marshall support to continue as the KPCC president. The example of Karnataka is cited where the current Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had functioned as the Deputy CM and KPCC president. Sources said that there is a general perception that the High Command should come up with replacements for the KPCC president and working presidents so that the party can work in unison with the policies and decisions of the state government.