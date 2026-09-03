Kochi: Sixty-five naval cadets under the Kerala and Lakshadweep National Cadet Corps (NCC) directorate have embarked on a 10-day backwater sailing expedition covering around 210 km along National Waterway-3 as part of the Most Enterprising Naval Unit (MENU) 2026 competition.

Brigadier K Loganathan, Group Commander, NCC Group Headquarters, Kollam, flagged off the expedition on Thursday from the jetty of the 3(Kerala) Naval Unit NCC at Thevally.

The contingent is navigating a circular route from Kollam to Pathiramanal Island in Alappuzha and back, passing through three major backwaters – Ashtamudi, Punnamada and Vembanad.

The 65 cadets, comprising 36 boys and 29 girls, have been drawn from various naval NCC units across Kerala and Lakshadweep. Their selection involved rigorous assessments of swimming proficiency, physical endurance, boat-pulling skills and sailing aptitude.

The expedition is being undertaken using three 27-foot DK Whaler boats. The open, double-ended boats, traditionally used as naval service workboats, are designed for both sailing and oar propulsion, or “pulling”.

The cadets will have to pull long, heavy 16-to-17-foot wooden oars in synchronised strokes when wind conditions are unsuitable for sailing or while navigating narrower stretches. The physically demanding exercise requires considerable upper-body and core strength, as well as coordination among the crew.

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During sailing, the cadets will handle the boats’ main sheets, halyards and rudders while negotiating changing wind conditions, high humidity, sudden backwater squalls and choppy stretches, particularly across Vembanad Lake.

According to the NCC, ahead of the expedition, the cadets underwent intensive training in advanced rigging, sail trimming, knot craft and emergency sea-survival techniques.

A specialist team from the 3(K) Naval Unit NCC also conducted a detailed reconnaissance of the route to identify potential hazards and formulate risk-mitigation and safety protocols. The route includes stretches with water hyacinth obstructions, low bridges and varying water depths.

The fleet is being led by Commanding Officer Captain J Parameshwaran and Executive Officer Lieutenant Commander Rahul Das. They are assisted by Associate NCC Officers, Girls Cadet Instructors, Permanent Instructional staff and administrative personnel from the 3(K) Naval Unit NCC, Kollam.

The 10-day expedition is intended to provide the cadets with hands-on experience in navigation, seamanship, teamwork and crisis management while testing their physical and mental endurance. It also forms part of the cadets’ preparation for careers in the armed forces and maritime sector, offering practical exposure to traditional naval sailing and life aboard small craft.