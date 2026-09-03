Commuters travelling in general train carriages across Kerala may soon face strict penalties if they try to 'reserve' seats for their friends. Following widespread complaints, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has issued a stern warning against the practice of seat-grabbing in unreserved coaches.

Regular passengers have raised concerns about commuters illegally cornering multiple seats by placing personal belongings like bags, handkerchiefs, and umbrellas on them. This leaves elderly passengers, women, and daily commuters standing in heavily congested compartments. When anyone attempts to move these items to sit down, they are often met strong objection and verbal abuse from those claiming the seats even leading to squabbles.

Commuter protests spark RPF intervention

The issue came to a head on the Thiruvananthapuram – Mangaluru Central Express when passengers who boarded at Thalassery at 7.23 am blocked a row of seats for their friends boarding at Kannur. This led to heated arguments as other commuters had to stand squeezed together in the crowded coach, while the seats remained vacant. Similar complaints have been rising from several major routes in the region.

Key trains under watch

Regular travellers have highlighted several daily services where this seat-cornering culture is rampant. These include the Parasuram Express departing Kozhikode at 5 pm, the Kannur Express leaving Kozhikode at 7.37 am, and the Yesvantpur Express departing Kannur at 6 pm. RPF officials have confirmed they will step up surveillance and take strict legal action against offenders to ensure fair travel for all unreserved passengers.