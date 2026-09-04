Kasaragod: A 13-year-old girl is three months pregnant after allegedly being sexually abused by her father and her maternal uncle's son. Manjeshwaram police have registered two separate cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the two accused.

The girl is a class 8 student. According to the police, her cousin allegedly sexually abused her for the first time about a year ago. More recently, her father allegedly sexually abused her during the Onam holidays, according to the complaint.

The abuse came to light after the girl was taken to a doctor following severe abdominal pain and was found to be three months pregnant. The matter was subsequently reported to the police. During counselling, she revealed her ordeal.

The girl, who belongs to a Scheduled Tribe community, was allegedly subjected to sexual abuse on multiple occasions. Based on her statement, police registered separate POCSO cases against the two relatives.