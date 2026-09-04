A human skeleton was found in a thicket at Ozhukumpara near Paravur in Kollam district. The police have collected samples and sent them for forensic examination. A postmortem examination is underway at Parippally Medical College.

The skeleton was found on Thursday evening by a local resident who was passing by. The police also recovered a rope from the spot, which is suspected to have been used by the deceased to hang themself.

The Station House Officer of the Paravur Police Station told Onmanorama that clothes believed to have belonged to the deceased were also found near the skeleton. He added that the person is suspected to have died by suicide around three months ago.

The officer said the remains are believed to have fallen to the ground gradually as the body decomposed while hanging.

Seperately, a scooter was found some distance from the site two months ago. It was suspected to belong to a man accused in a POCSO case registered with the Chathannur Police. The man has been reported missing.

However, the police have cautioned against linking the missing man to the skeleton at this stage. Chathannur Police said the investigation is ongoing and that efforts are being made to trace the man.

The officer said a DNA test would be conducted after the postmortem procedures to ascertain the identity and other details of the deceased. He added that the investigation is ongoing.