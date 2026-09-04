In a bizarre incident that has left both local business owners and the police scratching their heads, an air conditioner left outside a service centre for delivery was stolen in broad daylight. The crime, which took place at Kokkunnelpadi near the 12th Mile junction on the Vazhoor–Changanassery road, has stood out for its sheer audacity and a rather polite pre-theft phone call.

Is that air conditioner up for grabs?

The victim of this unusual heist is Ranjith, who runs an AC service centre in the area. On the morning of the incident, Ranjith received an unexpected phone call from a man who introduced himself as Anas. The caller wanted to know if the air conditioning unit kept in the front yard of the shop was scrap metal up for sale. Ranjith clarified that the expensive unit, brought in by a customer from abroad, had just been serviced and was definitely not for sale. The unit had been temporarily placed outside in the yard after being treated for a beetle infestation.

Now you see it, now you don't

Shortly after the call, Ranjith went to Karukachal to purchase some materials. When he returned, the appliance was still sitting safely in the yard. However, after he stepped out again to attend to a servicing job at a nearby house, the air conditioner vanished. Realising what had happened, Ranjith tried calling the number back, but his calls went unanswered.

A cheeky response to the law

The Karukachal police have launched an investigation into the theft. In a surprising twist, when the police called the suspect from the same number, the voice on the other end responded with mock innocence, asking, "Why would we steal it after asking you about it first?" The police have since summoned the caller to the station for questioning. Investigating officers have already inspected the site twice and are relying heavily on CCTV footage from a neighbouring residence, which is expected to provide crucial leads in tracking down the cheeky culprit.