Thiruvananthapuram: A 25-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Poovachal on Thursday, in an apparent case of suicide following repeated rejections of her UK student visa application.

The deceased was identified as Anjana, a native of Mulamoodu, Poovachal, daughter of Babu and Sindhu, and a resident of BS Bhavan in Mulamoodu.

Anjana was found hanging in her bedroom after family members broke open the door when she failed to respond to her mother's calls for supper. Though found with a faint pulse, she died shortly after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to sources, Anjana was deeply distressed after her study abroad plans hit a roadblock. "She had applied for a visa twice because she wanted to pursue higher studies abroad, but it was rejected both times," said Poovachal ward member Soumya. "During the second attempt, all the other applicants who applied alongside her secured their visas, while only hers was denied."

Anjana had completed a doctor's assistant course in Chennai and was working at a hospital in Ernakulam.

Following the preliminary inquest, the body was transferred to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The Kattakada Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Anjana is survived by her father, Babu, an ex-military official currently serving in the Indian Navy and her mother, Sindhu. She has a brother who recently returned from abroad.