Thrissur: Four police personnel, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of Pudukkad Police Station, have been suspended after a seriously injured man was allegedly left at the scene without being taken to hospital following a collision involving a police vehicle.

Pudukkad Sub-Inspector Mahesh and Civil Police Officers Faisal, Yadukrishnan and Naveen Kumar were suspended by Thrissur Range DIG T Narayanan.

The action was taken on charges of dereliction of duty and serious negligence. The officers were also found to have acted in a manner that tarnished the reputation of the police force.

The incident occurred on July 19, according to the police. A patrol team rushed to an area near a roadside eatery in Amballur after receiving information about a fight. People from Kallur who were allegedly involved in the fight fled the scene on a motorcycle.

While the police were pursuing them, the patrol vehicle allegedly collided with the motorcycle. Two of the people on the bike fled the scene, while the third sustained serious injuries.

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The suspension followed a finding that the police personnel left the injured man at the scene without taking him to hospital. Local residents later intervened and took him to hospital.