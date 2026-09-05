Thrissur: Following the fatal accident that killed eight Tamil Nadu students at Panambikkunnu, Kaipamangalam, District Collector Shikha Surendran on Saturday directed officials to conduct an urgent joint safety inspection of National Highways in Thrissur. The accident occurred around 11.40 pm on Friday when a Tamil Nadu-registered car rammed into the rear of a Maharashtra-registered goods lorry parked on the highway, killing eight students from PSNA College of Engineering and Technology in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu.

A special team comprising officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), police, Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) and local self-government institutions will carry out the inspection. The team has been asked to submit its report by Wednesday evening.

The inspection will cover road maintenance, the condition and level of footpaths, potholes, waterlogging, lighting on service roads, reflective signboards, improper storage of construction materials, illegal parking and barricading. The team will also assess the availability of traffic wardens. The structural safety of ongoing constructions, arrangements for school students to cross roads safely and facilities for pedestrians will also be examined.

The Motor Vehicles Department will conduct a separate inspection under the leadership of the RTO. The Local Self Government Department has also directed all local body secretaries to conduct road safety inspections. The Collector further directed the police and RTO to intensify special drives against illegal parking. FIRs should be registered and strict action taken wherever necessary.

The meeting was held at the Collectorate video conference hall. Rural Police SP Mohammed Nadeem, Disaster Management Deputy Collector K S Nazia, Irinjalakuda RDO P Shibu, Assistant Commissioner Vimal V and District Information Officer Priya K Unnikrishnan were among those who attended.