Kollam: A 19-year-old woman and her 28-year-old husband were found dead at Sasthamcotta Lake in Kollam on Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Abhirami (19), daughter of Ani of Abhishek Bhavanam, Male Muri, Veliyam village, and her husband Rajeev (28), son of Ravi, Valiyode, Elamadu.

According to the Station House Officer of Sasthamcotta police station, Abhirami and Rajeev had married for love, despite opposition from their families.

"Six months ago, they came to the Pooyapally police station and informed the officials that they would live together. Despite opposition from both families, the couple got married," he said.

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The couple had reportedly been distressed over the lack of support from their families and Rajeev's health issues. It has been discovered that Rajeev was a diabetic patient from the medicines in his bag. The couple had left their bags by the shore.

Abhirami's body was found near the lakeshore at around 8.30 am on Sunday. Rajeev's body was recovered from the lake by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel around 9.30 am.

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The Sasthamcotta police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which outlines the legal procedure for police officers to inquire into and report on cases of suicide, accidental death, homicide, or deaths under suspicious circumstances.

Their bodies have been taken to the Sathamcotta Taluk Hospital. The inquest procedures will be completed today. Postmortem examination will be completed tomorrow, after which their bodies will be handed over to the families.