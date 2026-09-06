Malappuram: Two people were killed and three others seriously injured after a car collided head-on with a lorry at Idimuzhikkal on the Kozhikode–Thrissur National Highway in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Haris, 27, and Jamsheer KT, 31. Dr Uwais, 27, Jabir, 29, and Musammil KP, 28, sustained serious injuries in the accident. They are undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The accident occurred around 2.30 am on Sunday. The five friends were travelling towards Thrissur in a car bearing registration number KL 65 P 3399 when it collided with a lorry bearing registration number KL 56 U 0559.

According to the police, the lorry was being driven at high speed on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with the car. The impact left all five occupants of the car seriously injured.

Police and residents rushed to the spot after the accident and began rescue operations. The injured were taken to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. However, Haris and Jamsheer succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment. The bodies have been kept at the hospital mortuary.

The Thenhipalam police have registered a case against the unidentified lorry driver under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Section 281 deals with rash or negligent driving on a public way, while Section 106(1) deals with causing death by negligence. The provisions deal with criminal liability arising from rash or negligent conduct on public roads and acts resulting in unintended death.

The accident comes amid concerns over road safety in the state, following a recent crash in Thrissur that claimed the lives of eight students.