Pulpally: Even after the first half of Chingam (mid-August), farmers are unable to plant paddy. This year, planting has been stalled due to lack of water in the Kolavalli fields, located near the Karnataka border. In previous years, by this time, planting would have been completed, and farmers would have even tilled and fertilised the fields twice. This year, however, they are in a dire situation, unable to even transplant seedlings. As pumping in the Kannaram river ceased due to low water levels, farmers constructed a makeshift check dam using sandbags and other materials, allowing pumping to resume recently. However, with water levels in the Kabini also rapidly dropping, irrigation there has also been disrupted. To get water to those fields, farmers had to lower motors, which are typically kept elevated during the monsoon, into the river. If water levels drop significantly further, even this effort will cease.

Farmers say such a situation has never occurred during the monsoon season before. During the monsoon, there is usually abundant water in the fields, making artificial irrigation unnecessary. Normally, excess spring water would even be drained into the river. Here, along the banks of the Kabini, numerous acres of paddy fields are awaiting planting. With both the pre-monsoon showers and the main monsoon failing this year, cultivation was almost impossible.

Those who finally ventured to plant paddy, albeit late, after a week-long spell of rain following a low-pressure system, are now facing severe difficulties. The late-sown seeds germinated, and the seedlings were ready, but the fields remained parched. When they tried to till the soil with tractors and tillers, there was no water. Farmers say that even if planting is completely halted, they will incur significant losses.

A temporary check dam constructed by farmers in the Kannaram river after water levels dropped too low for pumping. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Planting one acre of paddy field typically incurs a cost of at least ₹30,000. Despite the current struggles to cultivate, they are holding onto hope for the 'Thulavarsham' (northeast monsoon).

Rice farmers in Mullan Kolli, Pulppally, and Noolpuzha regions, which received the least rainfall in the district, are truly in a 'field of anxiety and despair'. The Kabini and Noolpuzha rivers flow into Karnataka. From there, Karnataka allocates a share of the Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Ironically, it is the farmers in the Kabini's catchment areas who are struggling to cultivate due to lack of water. Meanwhile, responsible authorities continue to show negligence regarding the Kadamanthode and Noolpuzha projects, which were envisioned to utilise the Cauvery water share effectively.