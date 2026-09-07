Malappuram: Police have arrested a migrant labourer for murdering his friend at Edasserykkadavu near Edavannapara, in retaliation for informing his wife about the accused’s affair with another woman.

The deceased was identified as Prakash, 47, a native of Jharkhand. Local residents found him dead on Sunday below the four-storey building where he had been staying.

A police team led by Vazhakkad Circle Inspector Haridas conducted a detailed investigation and concluded that Prakash had been murdered. Police arrested his friend, Sunil Kiro, 38, native of Jharkhand, on Monday in connection with the death.

According to Vazhakkad police sub-inspector Suresh Kumar, the murder was allegedly committed as an act of revenge after Prakash informed Sunil’s wife that he was having an affair with another woman.

“Both Prakash and Sunil were working as daily-wage labourers and were staying in the same building. On Saturday midnight, the two got into an argument. During the quarrel, Sunil allegedly assaulted Prakash and repeatedly hit his head against a wall,” the SI said.

Prakash reportedly lost consciousness following the assault. Sunil then allegedly pushed him through a window on the top floor of the building. The window had no grills, and Prakash fell to the ground and died, police said.