Kozhikode: Amid growing complaints about the high prices of food items and tickets at multiplex theatres across Kerala, a joint team of officials from the Food Safety Department, Legal Metrology Department and Civil Supplies Department conducted an inspection at Blue Diamond mall in Kozhikode on Monday.

The inspection was part of a wider exercise being undertaken in the state following complaints from moviegoers about exorbitant prices charged for snacks, beverages and other food items at multiplexes.

The team found some minor violations, including the failure to properly display price lists and ensure adequate information about the quantity of food items being sold. Officials directed the outlets to prominently display their price lists and take steps to ensure that the quantity of food served matches the quantity specified.

However, officials said the departments currently have limited powers to direct multiplex food outlets to reduce the prices of items sold at their counters.

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"Food outlets have the right to fix the prices of items sold by them, except in the case of packaged products for which a Maximum Retail Price (MRP) is printed. If a packaged product is sold above its MRP, action can be taken," officials said.

According to the inspection team, multiplex food counters mainly sell snacks, bottled water, ice cream, popcorn and other ready-made food products. While complaints regarding packaged products carrying an MRP can be acted upon under existing provisions, there is no specific authority within the departments to fix the menu prices of items such as freshly prepared popcorn or other food served at theatre counters.

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The issue of exorbitant food prices at multiplexes has come under increased scrutiny in the state in recent days. Inspections conducted in Kochi found popcorn and soft drinks being sold at prices several times higher than those in the open market. The inspections also brought attention to the availability and accessibility of free drinking water at some multiplexes.

The state government has already indicated that it would examine the issue within the limits of its legal powers. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob has also acknowledged complaints about high prices at theatre cafeterias while pointing out that the government does not currently have the legal authority to fix the prices of such items.

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Officials said the Kozhikode inspection report would be submitted to the respective department authorities shortly and further action would be taken based on its findings.