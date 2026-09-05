Kochi: A joint enforcement team comprising officials of the Civil Supplies Department, Legal Metrology Department, Food Safety Department and police conducted inspections at multiplex theatres in Kochi on Saturday following complaints over the high prices of food and beverages sold inside cinemas.

The inspections were carried out on the directions of the State Minister for Food and Civil Supplies amid growing complaints from moviegoers over exorbitant concession prices during the Onam season. The action also followed a demand by Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor V V Rajesh for government intervention over the issue.

The inspection covered major multiplexes in Ernakulam, including Cinepolis at Centre Square Mall on M G Road, PVR INOX at Forum Mall in Maradu/Vyttila and PVR at Nucleus Mall.

The inspection teams found that popcorn and cold beverages were being sold at prices up to five times higher than their rates in the open market. Popcorn tubs were priced between ₹295 and ₹600, with a 400-gram serving being sold for more than ₹330. Bottled drinking water was priced at ₹70 for 510 ml and more than ₹90 per litre.

The teams also found violations relating to the availability of free drinking water. While moviegoers were restricted from carrying outside beverages into the theatres, mandatory free drinking water dispensers were found in some establishments in obscure locations that were not easily visible or accessible to the customers.

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Ernakulam District Supply Officer V R Shaji said the inspections had confirmed the complaints regarding the high prices.

“Our checks verified that multiplex cafes are demanding more than five times open-market rates for popcorn and cold refreshments, pushing a litre of water beyond ₹90. The law makes it compulsory for these complexes to offer complimentary drinking water to moviegoers, yet this basic amenity was either absent or kept entirely out of sight. Notices have been handed to theatre managements, cases have been booked, and a formal report will be submitted to the government,” he said.

Notices were issued to managers at Centre Square Mall and Forum Mall, directing them to bring menu prices closer to general market rates. Cases were also registered against cinema cafes that failed to properly display clear and legible price and weight charts.

Legal Metrology officials used precision weighing scales during the inspections to check whether the quantities served matched the weights declared on the menus. At Centre Square Mall, the portions checked were found to match the declared quantities.

However, officials found that some counters displayed digital menus that did not mention serving quantities and only showed prices, which could be changed.

Deputy Controller of the Legal Metrology Department, Ernakulam, Santhosh N C said the department’s powers were limited to checking measurements and compliance with MRP rules.

“Our verifications confirmed that prices were posted and that the dispensed quantities matched the billed weights. Under Legal Metrology statutes, our power is restricted to verifying measures and preventing sales above an established MRP; we lack statutory sanction to set or cap raw menu tariffs created by food vendors. These checks will be extended to all multiplexes, after which our findings will be formally submitted to the State administration,” he said.

The inspection was conducted by a team of officials from various departments. From the Civil Supplies Department, the team included District Supply Officer V R Shaji, Taluk Supply Officers Shiju Thankachan and Sina Nandan, and Rationing Inspectors Anoop N, Riyas, Padmakumar, Anupama and Smitha.

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The Legal Metrology team comprised Deputy Controllers Santhosh N C and Bimal S, Assistant Controller Venu K B and Inspectors Honey TS and Sinath N A Food Safety Officer Rani Chacko represented the Food Safety Department.

The findings will be consolidated and submitted to the Commissioner of Civil Supplies and the Food Safety Department for further legal and policy action.

Kochi, which has the highest concentration of multiplex screens in the state, is expected to see further inspections in the coming days. The enforcement drive will also be extended to standalone theatres across the district.