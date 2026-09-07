How WhatsApp group in Ponkunnam helped a pet dog find its way back to its owner
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A local ward member's WhatsApp group was instrumental in reuniting a lost pet dog, Rocky, with his family after he had been missing for two days.
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The disappearance of Rocky, a three-year-old pet dog belonging to Narayana Pillai, caused significant distress to his family, particularly his grandchildren.
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A neighbour, Lal, spotted the missing dog post on the WhatsApp group and recognised the description, leading to Rocky's safe return.
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Ponkunnam : A ward member's WhatsApp group paved the way for Rocky's return. The group proved crucial in retrieving Rocky, the pet dog belonging to Narayana Pillai of Thekkethu house in Parappallithazham, Chirakkadavu, who had gone missing two days ago.
Rocky went missing on Friday night. Narayana Pillai and his family were distraught after their beloved pet, whom they had raised for three years, disappeared, especially Narayana Pillai's grandchildren, Gautham and Daksh.
The head of the household informed panchayat member M G Vinod about the situation. Vinod shared the news of Rocky's disappearance on the WhatsApp group for Chirakkadavu Mannamplavu ward. Lal from Thevalakkattil, near Vaniyedath School, saw the post. When he informed the group about a dog that had arrived at his home two days before, it paved the way for Rocky's reunion with his family.
Rocky is a beloved member of the family, cherished by Narayana Pillai's wife Sarasamma, his son Sreenath, daughter-in-law Sreekala, and their children.