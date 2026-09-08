Kalamassery: Every single road within the CUSAT campus is in a state of complete dilapidation. This sorry state of affairs has persisted for years. While potholes on major thoroughfares are temporarily patched up whenever VVIPs like the Governor or Chief Minister visit, they reappear within a week. However, roads frequently used by students within the campus never see any such repairs. In fact, in front of several departments, the roads have become virtually unrecognisable.

Beyond the crumbling infrastructure, students grapple with a shortage of classrooms, and first-year students lack basic hostel accommodation. The grounds designated for inter-departmental sports competitions are in a deplorable condition, and there is also an acute lack of adequate incinerator facilities. Demanding immediate resolution of all these issues, students, under the leadership of the SFI, marched to the University Engineer's office to protest.

University Engineer's office in ruins

Ironically, even the University Engineer's office, which is responsible for overseeing all construction activities on campus, is in a dilapidated state. To prevent leaks in the Assistant Executive Engineer's office, which operates from this very building, sheets have been draped over the roof. The general lack of cleanliness within the engineering office building is also glaringly apparent.