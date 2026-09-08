Cheruvathur: The station premises are not just overgrown; they are a haven for snakes, posing a serious threat to people. Commuters attempting to board trains at night, especially in the absence of adequate lighting, risk snake bites. With insufficient parking facilities, vehicles are forced onto the roadside, turning it into a dangerous accident hazard. This dismal situation plagues Cheruvathur Railway Station, ironically listed as an 'Adarsh' (Model) station.

Years ago, the Panchayat, in collaboration with various voluntary organisations, proudly announced plans to clear the dense vegetation on the western side of the station and develop a spacious parking area. However, this promise, like many others, remained confined to official declarations and never materialised.

Despite being a bustling hub serving hundreds of daily commuters who arrive by various means, and having shown significant growth in revenue, the station's fundamental infrastructure development remains tragically stalled. A Railway Development Committee, comprising public representatives and prominent socio-political figures, was established years ago to champion the station's development, but it too has now faded into oblivion.

Today, only the Passengers' Association continues to advocate for the station's long-overdue development. Cheruvathur is a region known for its active political and social organisations, yet these very groups appear to be turning a blind eye to the railway station's critical state. Consequently, with those who should be vocal remaining silent, Cheruvathur Railway Station finds itself relegated to the unfortunate list of places suffering from chronic development stagnation.