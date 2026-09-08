Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is experiencing unusually high temperatures in early September, with the mercury crossing 36°C in Punalur amid weak southwest monsoon activity across the state. Hot, humid conditions are likely to prevail in isolated places until September 9, with maximum temperatures expected to be 3-4°C above normal during this period.

Punalur in Kollam district recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2°C on Monday, 4.3°C above normal for the station, according to the latest data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The spike comes at a time when the state would normally still be under the influence of the southwest monsoon.

Kottayam recorded 35.2°C, which was 4.4°C above normal, the highest departure among the stations listed by the IMD. Palakkad recorded 34.2°C, 3.9°C above normal, while CIAL Kochi registered 34.1°C, 3.4°C above normal. Thiruvananthapuram city recorded 33.8°C, 2.8°C above normal, while Vellanikkara also recorded 33.8°C, 3.7°C above normal.

The heat was felt across several parts of the state, with Kozhikode recording 33°C and Kannur 32.7°C. Both were more than 2°C above their respective normal temperatures.

The combination of weak monsoon activity and above-normal temperatures has made the beginning of September feel more like an extension of the summer heat in several parts of Kerala.

However, the IMD has forecast rain or thundershowers at isolated places in Kerala until September 13. The weather is expected to turn wetter from September 10, with heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm in 24 hours very likely at isolated places in Kerala from September 10 to 12.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Alappuzha and Ernakulam on September 10, and for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam on September 11.