Malappuram: The Malappuram Cyber Crime Police have arrested a 26-year-old man from Thiruvananthapuram in connection with the creation and circulation of morphed obscene images of female college students from the district.

The arrested man has been identified as Subin Babu (26) of Thirumala in Thiruvananthapuram. He was arrested from Thirumala by a police team led by the Malappuram Cyber Crime Police.

According to the police, the accused downloaded photographs of female students taken during Onam celebrations at various colleges in Malappuram district. The photographs, which had been posted by students on their private Instagram accounts, were allegedly downloaded using fake Instagram identities.

The police said the accused subsequently morphed the photographs into obscene images and circulated them through various Instagram accounts. He allegedly sought to increase the reach and followers of these accounts and make financial gains through them.

The arrest follows complaints that photographs of female students from Onam celebrations at several colleges in the district were being misused and circulated on social media. The Muslim Students Federation (MSF) had earlier approached the district police chief seeking stringent action against those responsible and the removal of the morphed images from social media platforms.