Kozhikode: “Not just about learning to read; I’ve also picked up enough English to get by,” says 72-year-old T K Choolankutty with a smile.

Choolankutty, a Thiruvambadi native and one of the district's most senior learners, is in Thiruvananthapuram today for Literacy Day. Minister N Shamsudheen is set to honour him on this occasion.

T K Choolankutty resides in Unnathi, Cheppilankad, Thiruvambadi. He was unable to attend school as he began doing manual labour at a very young age to support his family. Amidst the tireless effort of raising his siblings, he also became an active political worker.

Recognising his dedication to public service, local residents elected him as a member of the Thiruvambadi Panchayat during 1995–2000. For some time, he also held the position of Panchayat President.

It was 10 years ago that he actively began learning to read and write through the classes offered by the Literacy Mission. Choolankutty attended the literacy class at Unnathi, Cheppilankad, Thiruvambadi. This year, he had the honour of receiving the book at the district-level inauguration ceremony of the Literacy Mission’s Navachetana Fourth Grade Equivalency program.

Among the 1,445 participants who took the fourth-grade equivalency examination, Choolankutty was both the oldest and the one who secured the highest mark.