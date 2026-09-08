The police team are in pursuit of a West Bengal native, who has emerged as the prime suspect in the double murder of a woman and child at Attapadi in Palakkad. Decapitated body parts of the woman and child, stuffed into sacks, were recovered from the Bhavani River on Sunday. The preliminary probe revealed that the bodies belonged to an Assamese woman and her child.

A nursery supervisor helped police identify the victims. Police have contacted the woman's relatives in Assam and plan to bring them to Kerala for confirmation, Thrissur Commissioner Nakul Rajendra Deshmukh, who is presently holding additional charge of the Palakkad Rural SP, told Onmanorama.

A police team has left for West Bengal to trace the suspect. The suspect and his partner worked at a nursery after the supervisor brought them for employment.

"After the woman and child were identified, we realised that her partner had been missing for three days. No complaint was filed though. He is the key suspect. We need to take him into custody to understand the motive and modus of killing," the Commissioner said. The police have withheld the identities of the victims and the suspect.

While reports suggest that the child was smothered and the woman was hacked to death, police said the modus operandi can be ascertained only after assessing the autopsy report.

Police officials said they had so far not recovered any weapon the suspect may have used to chop the bodies. CCTV footage is also being collected to find out whether he left the place by train. The police have also stepped up border surveillance to check if the suspect moved to Tamil Nadu.

Efforts are also underway to establish the sequence of events leading to the murder.