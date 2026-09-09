Pala: A police officer sustained injuries after a car carrying ganja ran over his leg during a vehicle inspection. Police arrested three persons in connection with the incident.

Civil Police Officer M S Abhilash, 38, a member of the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF), is undergoing treatment after suffering a fracture and bruising to his left leg.

The arrested were identified as Shahid, 29, of Kaniyamkunnel in Nadackal, Erattupetta; Ajmal, 33, of Puthenveettil in Vengalloor, Thodupuzha; and Mohammed Sahal, 30, of Vettikattupurambil in Nettur, Ernakulam. Police also seized around half a kilogram of ganja from the car.

The incident occurred around 1 pm at RV Junction on the parallel road, where the Pala police and the DANSAF team were conducting vehicle checks as part of ‘Operation Toofan’.

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The car, which came from Vaikom Road, slowed down and stopped after spotting the police team but suddenly sped off. Abhilash moved aside to avoid being hit but fell onto the road. The driver then reversed the car, causing its rear wheel to run over the officer’s left leg.

Other motorists, local residents and police personnel joined together to stop the car. The three men refused to get out despite being asked to do so and remained inside with the windows rolled up.

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Police eventually broke the car’s windows and unlocked the doors to take the three men out. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of around half a kilogram of ganja. A court later remanded the three accused.