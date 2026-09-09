Idukki: A youngster was killed, allegedly by his father, following a dispute over the former’s drug use. The accused later attempted suicide by consuming poison at Anakulam in Mankulam of Adimali on Wednesday.

According to the police, Justin (29), of Kudumbakkal, Anakulam, was assaulted by his father, Joy, with a wooden stick during a quarrel, causing serious injuries that proved fatal. After the incident, Joy consumed poison in an apparent suicide attempt. He was admitted to the Adimali Taluk Hospital, where he remains critical.

Police said the quarrel broke out after Joy questioned Justin about his drug use. On the previous day too, there was a quarrel involving Justin, after which Joy and his wife went to stay at a relative’s house. On Wednesday, Joy returned home alone, following which an argument broke out again between him and Justin around 1 pm.

The Munnar DySP is leading the investigation.