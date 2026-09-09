Kochi: Malayala Manorama Special Correspondent Jijo John Puthazheth passed away on Wednesday. He was 54.

Jijo, who worked at the newspaper's Kochi unit, was an accomplished journalist who broke several investigative stories. He was behind the report that exposed a ₹700-crore investment fraud that recently attracted national attention.

He received the Ramnath Goenka Award in 2015 and the Chief Editor's Gold Medal for journalistic excellence at Malayala Manorama in 2020.

The funeral will be held later.

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Jijo completed his journalism studies at the Kerala Press Academy and joined Manorama's editorial team soon afterwards. He was a member of the Puthazheth family of Gothuruthu in Paravur.

His wife, Ramya Joseph, is a teacher with Sarva Shiksha Kerala in Kochi. They have two children, Ananya Jijo and Johan Joseph John.