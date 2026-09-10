Adimali: A 46-year-old masonry worker died after being hit by a KSRTC Minnal bus at Ambalappady in Adimali on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as Ismail (46), a native of Kotiyode in Mannarkkad, Palakkad.

The accident occurred around 9 pm when the Minnal bus, which was travelling from Munnar to Thiruvananthapuram, knocked Ismail down while he was crossing the road.

He was immediately taken to the Adimali Taluk Hospital, but his life could not be saved. Ismail had been working as a masonry worker in Adimali. His body has been kept in the hospital mortuary.