Thiruvananthapuram: Malayinkeezhu police have detained a woman who allegedly killed her one-year-old girl child by slitting her throat at Moolaman, Vilavoorkal panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram.

The child's mother has been identified as Christy. The baby's body has been shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

According to police, Christy had taken her daughter to a room and locked herself in. After that, she reportedly killed her daughter. The incident came to light when a relative stopped by to see the baby. Christy opened the door and told her that she had killed the child.

Upon hearing this, the relative inspected the room and found the child injured, with a deep slit on her throat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents rushed the baby to a nearby primary health centre from where the child was shifted to SAT hospital, however the child succumbed to slit injury.

During the interrogation, Christy reportedly told police that she didn’t like others coddling the baby and hence killed her. The police suspect that the woman suffered from mental health issues. She has been taken to a nearby hospital for medical examination.