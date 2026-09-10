The BJP has lost power in Paralam Grama Panchayat in Thrissur after a no-confidence motion moved by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) was passed with the support of the Left Democratic Front (LDF). The BJP-led governing committee was ousted after the motion was passed by 10 votes against six. One Congress member’s vote was declared invalid.

The panchayat has six members, each from the BJP and UDF, while the LDF has five members. All five LDF members supported the UDF-backed no-confidence motion. However, the vote of UDF member Rincy Shabu was declared invalid after she wrote “support” on the ballot paper.

A notice for the no-confidence motion was submitted a month ago, but the proceedings were delayed after the BJP governing committee approached the court. The motion was taken up again today after the court lifted the stay on August 31.

BJP Thrissur City president Justin Jacob alleged that an “unholy alliance” between the UDF and LDF was responsible for the BJP losing power.

On the other hand, with Paralam gone, the BJP has lost one of the two panchayats it previously controlled in Thrissur district. CPI member Shakir said that the party would support the INDIA bloc in the upcoming presidential election of the panchayat, in accordance with the party’s decision.

Ousted panchayat president Anitha Prasannan said the people of Paralam would respond to the alleged “unholy alliance” between the Congress and CPM.