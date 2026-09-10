Palakkad: As part of 'Operation Thunder ', the railway police arrested four natives of Murshidabad, West Bengal, with 71 kg of cannabis at the Palakkad railway station. The accused were identified as Mainul Islam, 21, Mannan Molla, 38, Tojammal S K, 36, and Noor Islam, 19. The seized cannabis was estimated to be worth around ₹35 lakh.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway.

The operation was carried out by the RPF Crime Wing, RPF Palakkad, and the Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotic Special Squad, Palakkad. RPF Palakkad Inspector Gireesh C and Excise Inspector Noufal led the inspection.