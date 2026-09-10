Four men from West Bengal held with 71kg of ganja at Palakkad Railway Station
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Four individuals from Murshidabad, West Bengal, were apprehended by railway police at Palakkad railway station.
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Seventy-one kilograms of cannabis, with an estimated value of ₹35 lakh, were seized during the operation.
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The arrests were made as part of 'Operation Thunder', a joint operation involving the RPF Crime Wing, RPF Palakkad, and the Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotic Special Squad, Palakkad.
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Palakkad: As part of 'Operation Thunder ', the railway police arrested four natives of Murshidabad, West Bengal, with 71 kg of cannabis at the Palakkad railway station. The accused were identified as Mainul Islam, 21, Mannan Molla, 38, Tojammal S K, 36, and Noor Islam, 19. The seized cannabis was estimated to be worth around ₹35 lakh.
A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway.
The operation was carried out by the RPF Crime Wing, RPF Palakkad, and the Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotic Special Squad, Palakkad. RPF Palakkad Inspector Gireesh C and Excise Inspector Noufal led the inspection.