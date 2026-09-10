Amid growing public anger and protests over night-time power restrictions across the state in recent days, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has said power restrictions may become necessary during peak hours from 6.45 pm on Thursday to 12.45 am on Friday.

According to KSEB, electricity consumption in the state has increased significantly due to the rainfall deficit caused by the El Niño phenomenon and relatively high temperatures. At the same time, the availability of power through the electricity exchange has declined as demand has risen across the country.

“The shortage of 12,000 MW reported by the national Grid Controller of India has not been fully resolved. There has also been an unexpected decline in the availability of power from Central Generating Stations,” KSEB said in a statement.

Peak-hour power demand across the country has also increased significantly compared to previous Septembers, with consumption in Kerala rising by around 800 MW to 900 MW, the board said.

With the state continuing to experience a dry spell, KSEB expects a power availability shortfall of around 800 MW to 900 MW compared to previous days.

Power restrictions may therefore be required during the peak hours from 6.45 pm Thursday to 12.45 am Friday if sufficient electricity is not available through the power exchange or if grid frequency falls, KSEB added.