Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to get some relief from the heat as the southwest monsoon is expected to make a brief return, even as the state continues to grapple with a severe power shortage.

The state is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at several places until September 13, with isolated heavy rain expected from September 10 to 12, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD said a low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas on September 10 under the influence of a cyclonic circulation prevailing over the region. As of 8.30 am on Wednesday, the cyclonic circulation over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coast extended up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

The IMD has issued a yellow warning for isolated heavy rainfall, with 24-hour rainfall of 7 cm to 11 cm, in several districts.

September 10: Alappuzha and Ernakulam

September 11: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam

September 12: Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam and Palakkad

കേന്ദ്ര കാലാവസ്ഥ വകുപ്പിന്റെ അടുത്ത 5 ദിവസത്തേക്കുള്ള മഴ സാധ്യത പ്രവചനം



വിവിധ ജില്ലകളിൽ കേന്ദ്ര കാലാവസ്ഥ വകുപ്പ് മഞ്ഞ (Yellow) അലർട്ട് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നു.

പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ച സമയം: 01.00 PM; 09/09/2026



IMD-KSEOC-KSDMA pic.twitter.com/bvRbGYGA1i — Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (@KeralaSDMA) September 9, 2026

Power restrictions

Meanwhile, partial power restrictions will continue in Kerala tonight as the electricity shortage persists. The restrictions will be imposed between 6.30 pm and 1 am.

Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph has directed the KSEB chairman and managing director to inform consumers in advance about the restrictions from Thursday. However, the KSEB has not clarified how the directive will be implemented.

Unannounced load shedding lasting up to one-and-a-half hours, split across two or three spells a day, has been continuing in the state amid the shortage. The KSEB has not complied with a directive issued by the State Electricity Regulatory Commission two months ago requiring consumers to be informed a day in advance about the timing and duration of power restrictions.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan has said the government expects the restrictions to be lifted after September 15. However, the power situation indicates that the restrictions may have to continue through the month unless consumption falls significantly. Kerala is currently facing a daily power shortage of around 900 MW on average, with available supply falling well short of demand.