Rain likely to bring relief from heat today as power restrictions continue in Kerala
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Kerala is anticipating light to moderate rainfall from the southwest monsoon's brief return, offering some respite from the heat, with isolated heavy rain expected between September 10th and 12th.
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A low-pressure area is forecast to form over the north Bay of Bengal, influencing the rainfall patterns and leading to a yellow warning for isolated heavy downpours in several districts.
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Despite the expected monsoon activity, Kerala continues to experience a significant power shortage, necessitating ongoing partial power restrictions from 6.30 pm to 1 am, with no clear indication of when these will be fully lifted, potentially extending beyond September 15th.
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Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to get some relief from the heat as the southwest monsoon is expected to make a brief return, even as the state continues to grapple with a severe power shortage.
The state is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at several places until September 13, with isolated heavy rain expected from September 10 to 12, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The IMD said a low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas on September 10 under the influence of a cyclonic circulation prevailing over the region. As of 8.30 am on Wednesday, the cyclonic circulation over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coast extended up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.
The IMD has issued a yellow warning for isolated heavy rainfall, with 24-hour rainfall of 7 cm to 11 cm, in several districts.
September 10: Alappuzha and Ernakulam
September 11: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam
September 12: Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam and Palakkad
Power restrictions
Meanwhile, partial power restrictions will continue in Kerala tonight as the electricity shortage persists. The restrictions will be imposed between 6.30 pm and 1 am.
Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph has directed the KSEB chairman and managing director to inform consumers in advance about the restrictions from Thursday. However, the KSEB has not clarified how the directive will be implemented.
Unannounced load shedding lasting up to one-and-a-half hours, split across two or three spells a day, has been continuing in the state amid the shortage. The KSEB has not complied with a directive issued by the State Electricity Regulatory Commission two months ago requiring consumers to be informed a day in advance about the timing and duration of power restrictions.
Chief Minister V D Satheesan has said the government expects the restrictions to be lifted after September 15. However, the power situation indicates that the restrictions may have to continue through the month unless consumption falls significantly. Kerala is currently facing a daily power shortage of around 900 MW on average, with available supply falling well short of demand.