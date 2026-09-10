Sulthan Bathery: An unidentified body, suspected to be that of a tribal woman who had gone missing nearly 40 days ago, was found in the Valan­cherikunnu forest area under the Kurichiad Forest Range of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary on Thursday morning.

Residents suspect that the body could be that of Thanki, 67, a tribal woman who had reportedly gone missing from Pallivayal near Vadakkanad on July 30.

A forensic team from Mananthavady examined the body and the spot where it was found. The body is being shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Mananthavady, for further procedures, including autopsy.

Police said a case had already been registered at the Sulthan Bathery police station in connection with Thanki's disappearance. Although the forensic team has conducted a preliminary examination, the official identification of the body can be confirmed only after the autopsy and DNA tests, police said.

According to Ajesh KS, Inspector Sulthan Bathery, the body was found in a decomposed condition, and preliminary examination indicated that it was that of a woman.

A bangle found on the wrist also suggested that the deceased was a woman. Since no other missing-woman cases have been reported in the area, police suspect that the body could be that of Thanki. The forensic team is expected to submit its preliminary report within a couple of days, police said.

An extensive search had earlier been conducted in the forests and nearby water bodies after Thanki went missing. The search involved the Forest Department, police and residents, but was called off after several weeks without any trace of her being found.

Meanwhile, Noolpuzha panchayat member Anilkumar told reporters that the bangles found on the body appeared to be similar to those worn by Thanki when she went missing. However, the identity of the deceased would be established only through scientific examination, he said.

The discovery of the body has also revived questions surrounding the circumstances of Thanki's disappearance. Her grandson, Sudheesh, 28, had been questioned by police during the investigation into her disappearance and later died by suicide.

The incident had triggered protests and strong reactions from tribal organisations, which alleged that police questioning had subjected the youth to mental pressure and contributed to his death. Police had denied the allegations.

The latest discovery is expected to bring renewed attention to the circumstances surrounding Thanki's disappearance and the subsequent death of her grandson.