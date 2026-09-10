Nandu, a 14-year-old male tiger under the care of the Thrissur Zoological Park at Puthur, was given euthanasia with the aim of ensuring a painless, peaceful death after he fell prey to cancer.

Nandu was rescued from Wayanad last December and brought to the Thrissur Zoological Park. A biopsy later confirmed that he was suffering from oral cancer (Squamous Cell Carcinoma). He had developed bleeding from the mouth and experienced difficulty eating.

Though treatment was provided under the supervision of expert veterinary doctors, the disease progressed, and his condition deteriorated to the point where he was unable to close his mouth.

The possibility of chemotherapy was also considered, but was ruled out due to the low blood count that Nandu suffered from. Considering the severe pain caused by the advanced disease and the assessment by veterinary experts that there was no possibility of recovery, euthanasia was carried out following an order from the Chief Wildlife Warden.

BN Nagaraj, IFS, Director of Puthur Zoological Park, said the decision was taken in accordance with provisions of the Wildlife Act, which state that animals should not be subjected to prolonged suffering when recovery is not possible.

An autopsy was completed at the Mannuthy Veterinary University around 10 am on Wednesday, and Nandu's remains were subsequently buried within the Thrissur Zoological Park premises following prescribed procedures.