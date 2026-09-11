In a heart-melting display of companionship that has left locals in Kunnamkulam delighted, an elephant and a dog have struck up a rare and deeply affectionate friendship. Wherever the majestic tusker Akeri Ganeshan goes, his loyal canine companion, Kukku, is sure to follow like a shadow.

The heartwarming bond between the duo became the centre of attention during the recent festival at Arthat St Mary's Cathedral. Onlookers were amazed to see the elephant gently reaching out with his trunk to caress the dog, who stood happily by his side without a trace of fear. Curiosity piqued, they questioned the mahouts, only to discover an extraordinary story of cross-species love.

An unlikely beginning

According to Ranjith, the elephant's owner from Kozhikode, this unique companionship began around five months ago in Kottayam. When the two animals first crossed paths, Kukku was cautious, watching the giant tusker from a distance. However, curiosity got the better of the dog, and he slowly edged closer. While many expected the elephant to ignore or shoo the intruder, Ganeshan did the opposite — he gently stroked the pup with his trunk. From that moment on, Kukku became Ganeshan’s dearest friend.

Today, the two are completely inseparable. Whether Ganeshan is being transported in a lorry to festival venues or taken down to the river for his daily bath, Kukku is right there by his side. Seeing how much comfort they bring each other, the mahouts have decided that wherever Ganeshan goes, Kukku will always travel with him.