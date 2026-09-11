Kasaragod railway station has received a major modern upgrade with the launch of a state-of-the-art sleeping pods and budget hotel facility. Aimed at offering long-distance travellers and transit passengers a secure, comfortable, and highly affordable place to rest, this new zone is conveniently located on the first floor above the commercial office, right next to Platform 1.

The operation of this facility has been contracted to a private firm based in Malappuram for a five-year period, and it has already completed a month of successful service. In addition to these premium sleep pods, Kasaragod railway station continues to offer an air-conditioned waiting hall costing just ₹30 per hour, along with two conventional retiring rooms.

Sleeping pods launched at Kasaragod railway station. Photos: Manorama

A range of modern amenities

The newly opened budget facility can comfortably accommodate up to 28 guests at any given time. It features two double pods designed for couples, 10 single pods, and 16 individual sleeping capsules. Clean dressing rooms and separate restroom zones are provided, with seven units dedicated to men and two for women. The facility is fully equipped with hot water, high-speed WiFi, secure locker services, and 24-hour CCTV surveillance to ensure guest safety.

Affordable rates for every traveller

The tariff plan is highly flexible, catering to short transit times and overnight stays alike. For the premium sleeping pods, passengers are charged ₹300 for three hours, ₹500 for six hours, ₹700 for 12 hours, and ₹1000 for a full 24-hour stay. Those choosing the sleeping capsules will pay ₹250 for three hours, ₹350 for six hours, ₹500 for 12 hours, and ₹700 for 24 hours. A special overnight package is also available from 10 pm to 6 am, priced at ₹600 for sleeping pods and ₹350 for sleeping capsules.

Booking and check-in requirements

To make the stay even more comfortable, guests can opt for additional services, including premium blankets for ₹80, extra blankets for ₹50, secure lockers for ₹30, and a towel and toiletry kit for ₹50. To secure a spot, passengers can book their accommodation in advance over the phone. A valid Aadhaar card is mandatory as proof of identity during check-in.