Kerala lottery Suvarna Keralam SK- 69 result today 11/09/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for RA 686822 | Check complete list
-
The top prize is ₹1 crore, with further prizes of ₹30 lakh and ₹5 lakh, all subject to tax deductions.
-
-
Winners must verify their tickets against the official Gazette and submit prize claims within 30 days of the draw date, with specific procedures for higher prize amounts and required documentation like identification.
Mail This Article
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK- 69 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Friday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – RA 686822
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – RG 765058
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - RF 153100
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0729, 0792, 1042, 1746, 2037, 2043, 2120, 2704, 3989, 4462, 4600, 4678, 4821, 6008, 6112, 7429, 7685, 9350, 9675
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
2950, 4074, 4761, 6126, 6719, 9988
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0203, 0320, 1165, 1187, 2746, 2780, 2794, 2877, 3017, 4117, 4656, 5495, 5831, 6084, 6122, 6556, 6705, 6942, 7306, 7417, 7801, 8546, 9107, 9165, 9942
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0262, 0282, 0331, 0459, 0462, 0882, 0968, 1040, 1054, 1140, 1220, 1552, 1769, 1848, 1859, 2020, 2031, 2229, 2282, 2715, 2843, 3159, 3175, 3211, 3283, 3398, 3420, 3488, 3629, 3686, 3928, 3987, 4073, 4078, 4128, 4162, 4271, 4736, 4975, 4987, 5273, 5286, 5293, 5369, 5428, 5431, 5512, 5564, 5619, 5966, 6099, 6169, 6209, 6313, 6435, 6445, 6530, 6619, 6632, 6775, 7103, 7256, 7261, 7424, 7984, 8013, 8023, 8092, 8132, 8267, 8335, 8414, 9129, 9134, 9633, 9967
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Karunya Plus KN-640 result today 10/09/2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.